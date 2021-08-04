 Skip to main content
Big K.R.I.T. coming to Pop's with NandoSTL
Big K.R.I.T. coming to Pop's with NandoSTL

Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T.

 Courtesy of the artist

Big K.R.I.T. is at Pop’s in Sauget with a concert on Nov. 12. 

NandoSTL is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

 

