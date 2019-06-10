Subscribe for 99¢
Big K.R.I.T.

B.I.G. Krit. Photo courtesy of the artist

Big K.R.I.T. is at the Pageant with a show on Oct. 19. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, Suite 100 at the Pageant and at the box office.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

