Big K.R.I.T. is at the Pageant with a show on Oct. 19. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, Suite 100 at the Pageant and at the box office.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
