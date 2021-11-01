 Skip to main content
Big K.R.I.T.'s concert at Pop's is canceled
Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T.

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: Big K.R.I.T's concert Nov. 12 at Pop's is canceled. No more information is available.

Original post: Big K.R.I.T. is at Pop’s in Sauget with a concert on Nov. 12. 

NandoSTL is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

 

