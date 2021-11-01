Big K.R.I.T.'s concert at Pop's is canceled

Update: Big K.R.I.T's concert Nov. 12 at Pop's is canceled. No more information is available.
Original post: Big K.R.I.T. is at Pop’s in Sauget with a concert on Nov. 12.
NandoSTL is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30-$99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at ticketweb.com.
Get more information at popsrocks.com.
iParty: Photos from NandoSTL concert at City Foundry STL
