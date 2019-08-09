The Big Muddy Blues Festival returns to Laclede’s Landing Labor Day weekend with some big changes afoot for 2019.
The long-running event, usually a three-day ticketed festival with over sixty acts and half a dozen stages, returns as a free, one-day event on Aug. 31. The event will run from 2 p.m.-11 p.m.
Performing are Marquise Knox, Ms. Hy-C & Fresh Start, Big George Brock, Uvee Hayes, David Dee, Jeremiah Johnson and the Fab Foehners.
Individual venues are lining up plans for additional entertainment.
Though the event is free, a minimum $5 donation gives attendees a $5 off beverage coupon to be redeemed on sight.
Get more information at bigmuddybluesfestival.com.
This is the 24th year for the festival.