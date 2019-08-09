Subscribe for $3 for three months
Big Muddy Blues Festival at Laclede's Landing

Marquise Knox performs during the Big Muddy Blues Festival at Laclede's Landing in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

The Big Muddy Blues Festival returns to Laclede’s Landing Labor Day weekend with some big changes afoot for 2019.

The long-running event, usually a three-day ticketed festival with over sixty acts and half a dozen stages, returns as a free, one-day event on Aug. 31. The event will run from 2 p.m.-11 p.m.

Performing are Marquise Knox, Ms. Hy-C & Fresh Start, Big George Brock, Uvee Hayes, David Dee, Jeremiah Johnson and the Fab Foehners. 

Individual venues are lining up plans for additional entertainment.

Though the event is free, a minimum $5 donation gives attendees a $5 off beverage coupon to be redeemed on sight.

Get more information at bigmuddybluesfestival.com.

This is the 24th year for the festival.

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

