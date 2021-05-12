Big Thief coming to the Pageant

Big Thief is at the Pageant with a show on Sept. 11. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $29.50-$32.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant at the box office has not reopened.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 and will reopen later this year.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
