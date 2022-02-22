 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Time Rush bringing 'Forever Tour' to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Big Time Rush’s “Forever Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show at 8 p.m. July 31. This is the group’s first headlining tour in nearly a decade. 

Tickets are $29.95-$124.95 and go sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at livenation.com. Entry requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

The band’s new single is “Not Giving You Up.”

The tour begins June 23 in Washington, D.C.

In a statement, the band said: “Not only are we excited to be sharing new music with you this week, but we’ve been holding onto this secret for over two years and now it’s official. We are going back on tour! We can’t thank you enough for all of your love and support over all these years and we can’t wait to see you at the ‘Forever Tour.’ ” 

