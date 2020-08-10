You are the owner of this article.
Bill Bellamy, Tommy Davidson returning to Helium Comedy Club
Bill Bellamy, Tommy Davidson returning to Helium Comedy Club

Tommy Davidson

Actor Tommy Davidson attends EBONY Magazine's Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Bill Bellamy, Tommy Davidson and Ali Siddiiq are new comedy shows coming to Helium Comedy Club.

-- Ali Siddiq, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept 4-5, 7 p .m. Sept. 6, $44-$132 for two, three and four-person tables

-- Bill Bellamy, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 4:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and 7 p.m. Sept. 13, $36-$140 for two, three and four-person tables

-- Tommy Davidson, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 25-26, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, $50-$132 for two, three and four-person tables

Helium Comedy Club reopened in June for socially distanced shows.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

 

