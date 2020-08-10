Bill Bellamy, Tommy Davidson returning to Helium Comedy Club

Bill Bellamy, Tommy Davidson and Ali Siddiiq are new comedy shows coming to Helium Comedy Club.
-- Ali Siddiq, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept 4-5, 7 p .m. Sept. 6, $44-$132 for two, three and four-person tables
-- Bill Bellamy, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 4:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and 7 p.m. Sept. 13, $36-$140 for two, three and four-person tables
-- Tommy Davidson, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 25-26, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, $50-$132 for two, three and four-person tables
Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.
