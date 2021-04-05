Bill Burr tour coming to the Fox Theatre in September

Comedian Bill Burr will perform at the Fox Theatre with a show on Sept. 30. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $45-$85 at metrotix.com and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 9. Tickets for Burr's show at the Fox Theatre will be sold in all sections. It’s not clear yet if this will be full capacity show.
The tour begins July 2 in Las Vegas and includes some rescheduled dates for shows that were postponed.
Get more information at fabulousfox.com.
The Fox Theatre will reopen with reduced capacity and pod concerts later this month.
COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be in place at the Fox Theatre.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
