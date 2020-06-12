Billboard names Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ the top summer song of the 2000s

Billboard magazine has ranked the top Songs of the Summer for the past twenty years and determined Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” is the No. 1, season-defining Song of the Summer of the 2000s. The song was released in 2002 and is from Nelly’s “Nellyville” album.

Of “Hot in Herre,” the magazine wrote: “In 2002, Nelly was tasked with following up his stellar 2000 debut ‘Country Grammar,’ featuring the hit title track, ‘E.I.’ and ‘Ride Wit Me’; what the St. Louis rapper decided to do was return with the Song of the Summer to rule all Songs of the Summer. ‘Hot In Herre’ is sweaty by design, an ode to unbearable hotness marked by literal grunts (‘Give a little bit of ah, ah/With a little bit of ah, ah!’) when words just won’t do. Although ‘Hot in Herre’ only spent 7 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, it has reigned much longer as this century’s defining Song of the Summer thus far.”