Billboard names Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ the top summer song of the 2000s

Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” is the summer song of the century.
Billboard magazine has ranked the top Songs of the Summer for the past twenty years and determined Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” is the No. 1, season-defining Song of the Summer of the 2000s. The song was released in 2002 and is from Nelly’s “Nellyville” album.
Of “Hot in Herre,” the magazine wrote: “In 2002, Nelly was tasked with following up his stellar 2000 debut ‘Country Grammar,’ featuring the hit title track, ‘E.I.’ and ‘Ride Wit Me’; what the St. Louis rapper decided to do was return with the Song of the Summer to rule all Songs of the Summer. ‘Hot In Herre’ is sweaty by design, an ode to unbearable hotness marked by literal grunts (‘Give a little bit of ah, ah/With a little bit of ah, ah!’) when words just won’t do. Although ‘Hot in Herre’ only spent 7 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, it has reigned much longer as this century’s defining Song of the Summer thus far.”
Some other key summer songs over the last twenty years that made the list are Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” Drake’s “One Dance,” Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” and Usher’s “U Remind Me”
Here’s the full list:
1. Nelly, “Hot in Herre” (2002), Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” is a runner-up the same year
2. Beyonce featuring Jay-Z, “Crazy in Love” (2003), with Chingy’s “Right Thurr” is a runner-up the same year
3. Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” (2012)
4. Rihanna featuring Jay-Z’s “Umbrella” (2007)
5. Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” (2019)
6. The Black Eyes Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling” (2009)
7. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” (2017)
8. Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” (2005)
9. Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg’s “California Gurls” (2010)
10. Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell’s “Blurred Lines” (2013)
11. Drake’s “In My Feelings” (2018)
12. Nelly Furtado featuring Timbaland’s “Promiscuous” (2006)
13. LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and Goon Rock’s “Party Rock Anthem” (2011)
14. Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla’s “One Dance” (2016)
15. Usher’s “U Remind Me” (2001)
16. Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl” (2008)
17. Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX’s “Fancy” (2014)
18. OMI’s “Cheerleader” (2015)
19. Usher’s “Confessions Part II” (2004)
20. Matchbox Twenty’s “Bent” (2000)
