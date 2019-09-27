New pop superstar Billie Eilish’s “Where Do We Go? World Tour” comes to Enterprise Center on March 28, 2020. This is her St. Louis debut.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 4 at noon at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50.
To ensure tickets get in the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Monday, Sept. 30 at 10:59 pm for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Eilish is the musical guest on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.
Eilish is expected to be a big contender when Grammy nominations are announced later this year.