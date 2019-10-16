Update: This show is sold out.
New pop superstar Billie Eilish’s “Where Do We Go? World Tour” comes to Enterprise Center on March 28, 2020. This is her St. Louis debut.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 4 at noon at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50.
To ensure tickets get in the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Monday, Sept. 30 at 10:59 pm for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Eilish was recently the musical guest on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live."
Eilish is expected to be a big contender when Grammy nominations are announced later this year.