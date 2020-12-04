 Skip to main content
Billie Eilish's postponed tour moves to canceled mode including Enterprise Center concert
Britain Brit Awards 2020 Show

Billie Eilish performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

 Joel C Ryan

Billie Eilish's "Where Do We Go World Tour" is officially canceled. The show had been scheduled to land to Enterprise Center March 28, 2020, and had been in postponed mode most of the year.

The singer said on her social media platform she tried to figure out how to make the tour still work, but realizing it was impossible her only wish now is the get fans' money back into their pockets.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.

Click here for more ticket refund information.

