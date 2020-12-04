Billie Eilish's postponed tour moves to canceled mode including Enterprise Center concert

Billie Eilish's "Where Do We Go World Tour" is officially canceled. The show had been scheduled to land to Enterprise Center March 28, 2020, and had been in postponed mode most of the year.
The singer said on her social media platform she tried to figure out how to make the tour still work, but realizing it was impossible her only wish now is the get fans' money back into their pockets.
Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.
A note from Billie on the “WHERE DO WE GO?” World Tour. pic.twitter.com/y23giu5agi— billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 4, 2020
