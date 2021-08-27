 Skip to main content
Billy Bob Thornton cancels ten days of shows including stop at the Factory after COVID-19 scare
The Boxmasters © 2020 Rob Fenn-1.jpg

J.D. Andrew (left) and Billy Bob Thornton of the Boxmasters

 Photo by Rob Fenn

Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters' Aug. 26 concert at the Factory in Chesterfield was canceled day-of-show after a COVID-19 scare.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will be cancelling the next 10 days’ of shows after the touring party was exposed to an individual who tested positive for Covid-19.

We will continue the tour after we confirm that everyone is healthy and safe and dates that were missed will be soon rescheduled if possible.”

-- The Boxmasters

Ticketmaster will automatically refund ticket purchases. Customers do not need to contact The Factory or Ticketmaster to request a refund.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

