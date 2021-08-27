Billy Bob Thornton cancels ten days of shows including stop at the Factory after COVID-19 scare

Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters' Aug. 26 concert at the Factory in Chesterfield was canceled day-of-show after a COVID-19 scare.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we will be cancelling the next 10 days’ of shows after the touring party was exposed to an individual who tested positive for Covid-19.
We will continue the tour after we confirm that everyone is healthy and safe and dates that were missed will be soon rescheduled if possible.”
-- The Boxmasters
Ticketmaster will automatically refund ticket purchases. Customers do not need to contact The Factory or Ticketmaster to request a refund.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
