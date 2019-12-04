Blac Youngsta is at Pop’s on Jan. 18. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15-$40 at ticketweb.com.
Get more information at popsrocks.com.
Liquid Assets is presenting the show.
Blac Youngsta's new album is "Church on Sunday."
Blac Youngsta is at Pop’s on Jan. 18. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15-$40 at ticketweb.com.
Get more information at popsrocks.com.
Liquid Assets is presenting the show.
Blac Youngsta's new album is "Church on Sunday."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.