Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Blac Youngsta

Blac Youngsta

Courtesy of Sacha Waldman

Blac Youngsta is at Pop’s on Jan. 18. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15-$40 at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

Liquid Assets is presenting the show.

Blac Youngsta's new album is "Church on Sunday."

Upcoming events

Tags

View comments