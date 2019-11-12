Black Lips is at Blueberry Hill Duck Room with a show on March 10. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at Suite 100 at the box office.
Get more information at blueberryhill.com.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Black Lips is at Blueberry Hill Duck Room with a show on March 10. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at Suite 100 at the box office.
Get more information at blueberryhill.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.