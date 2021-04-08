Black Pumas' concert at the Pageant moves to August

Update: Black Pumas' concert at the Pageant has been rescheduled for Aug. 5. Tickets for the previously scheduled dates are available for the new date. Get more information at thepageant.com.

Earlier update: Black Pumas' show at Delmar Hall has been moved to April 30, 2021 in light of the current pandemic, and will now take place at the Pageant. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. The show is a stop on the “Know You Better Tour.”

Original post: Grammy-nominated Black Pumas is at Delmar Hall with a show on March 27 as part of its “Know You Better Tour.” Concert time is at 9 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at tickettmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets are $25-$27.50.

Black Pumas was nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy, but lost to Billie Eilish.

Also coming to Delmar Hall is Starset with a show at 7:30 p.m. May 16. Tickets are $25-$28 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.