Black Pumas sell out Delmar Hall

Update: This show is sold out.

Original post: Grammy-nominated Black Pumas is at Delmar Hall with a show on March 27 as part of its “Know You Better Tour.” Concert time is at 9 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticektmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets are $25-$27.50.

Black Pumas was nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy, but lost to Billie Eilish.

Also coming to Delmar Hall is Starset with a show at 7:30 p.m. May 16. Tickets are $25-$28 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Upcoming events Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



