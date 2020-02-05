You are the owner of this article.
Black Pumas sell out Delmar Hall
Black Pumas sell out Delmar Hall

Black Pumas

Black Pumas

Courtesy of Lyza Renee

Update: This show is sold out.

Original post: Grammy-nominated Black Pumas is at Delmar Hall with a show on March 27 as part of its “Know You Better Tour.” Concert time is at 9 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticektmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets are $25-$27.50.

Black Pumas was nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy, but lost to Billie Eilish.

Also coming to Delmar Hall is Starset with a show at 7:30 p.m. May 16. Tickets are $25-$28 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

 

Sports