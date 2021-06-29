Black queer music festival WerQfest is rescheduled after rainy postponement

Black queer music festival WerQfest at City Foundry STL was rained out June 26, but has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. July 17. The new location is Stupp Center at Tower Grove Park.
Tickets are $20.
Click here for more information on the new WerQfest date.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today