Black queer music festival WerQfest is rescheduled after rainy postponement
Black queer music festival WerQfest is rescheduled after rainy postponement

WerQfest

From left: WerQfest artists Jarris or JJ, Golliday, Tre G, Paige Alyssa and Be.Be

 Photo by Brandon De’Shaun

Black queer music festival WerQfest at City Foundry STL was rained out June 26, but has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. July 17. The new location is Stupp Center at Tower Grove Park. 

Tickets are $20.

Click here for more information on the new WerQfest date.

 

