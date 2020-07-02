Blackberry Smoke with Allman Betts Band at St. Louis Music Park rescheduled for 2021

Update: Blackberry Smoke’s concert at St. Louis Music Park on July 27, 2020 has been rescheduled for July 16, 2021. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates.
Go to livenation.com/refund for more information.
Original post: Blackberry Smoke’s “Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock N’ Roll” is at the upcoming St. Louis Music Park on July 17. The Allman Betts Band and the Wild Feathers and Jaimoe (founding member of the Allman Brothers Band) are also on the bill. The show will feature a unique collaborative finale and additional surprise guests.
Show time is at 6 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office. Ticket prices are $30.50-$160.50 or four select reserved tickets for $89 while supplies last.
Blackberry Smoke is partnering with the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House in Macon, Ga., to bring the band’s history on the road with a new mobile set up with never-before-seen archival items. Jaimoe will also be onsite at the museum and available for meet and greet opportunities. All ticket holders will be granted free access to the museum with $1 of each ticket donated to the Allman Brothers Museum at the Big House.
The Big House Museum director Richard Brent said: “We feel privileged to have this opportunity to get out on the road and bring some of these unique items to the fans. The museum has become such an amazing place for people to gather, but it comes with a big price to maintain and expand. If you haven’t been able to get down to Macon, GA, this exhibit will give you a great visual of what we are about. You will not only get to see what we have brought out, but you also will get to learn some great stories from the songs, albums and images of the Allman Brothers Band.”
Blackberry Smoke lead singer Charlie Starr said: “We are beyond excited to bring our ‘Spirit Of The South’ tour to fans this summer. If you think of this music as a genre and you step back far enough to see the scope of what a handful of bands from the South were able to accomplish, it’s pretty damn staggering. All without giving a damn about what was hip or trendy at the time. It’s music that is a part of the fabric of people’s lives…music that we all love and cherish deeply.”
Adds the Allman Betts Band’s Devon Allman: “I’ve been knowing the Blackberry cats a couple decades, we come up in the same circuit. This tour is going to be special, the sweet warm summer nights and the epic jams at the end.”
