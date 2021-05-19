Blake Shelton's coming to Enterprise Center with Martina McBride, Tracy Bryd and Trace Adkins

Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour with Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins with special guest Lindsay Ell comes to Enterprise Center Sept. 23.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 10 at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are forthcoming.
The tour begins Aug. 18 in Omaha, Neb.
“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said in a statement. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the ‘Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour’ in Omaha. I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice -- you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us...See you there.”
Enterprise Center recently reopened for concerts with a comedy show hosted by Mike Epps with a pod setup. It was the venue's first show in over a year.