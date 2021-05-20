Bleachers, In This Moment and Black Veil Brides, Jelly Roll heading to the Factory concert venue

Bleachers, In This Moment/Black Veil Brides and Jelly Roll are new concert announcements coming from the Factory at the District, an upcoming concert venue in Chesterfield opening later this year.
--Bleachers’ “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” tour with Claud, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, $39.50-$59.50
-- In This Moment and Black Veil Brides’ “In Between Tour” with Ded, Raven Black, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 20, $39.50-$49.50
-- Jelly Roll’s “Work in Progress Tour,” 8 p.m. Dec. 4, $29-$40
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at factorystl.com.
