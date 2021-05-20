 Skip to main content
Bleachers, In This Moment and Black Veil Brides, Jelly Roll heading to the Factory concert venue
Bleachers, In This Moment and Black Veil Brides, Jelly Roll heading to the Factory concert venue

Bleachers, In This Moment/Black Veil Brides and Jelly Roll are new concert announcements coming from the Factory at the District, an upcoming concert venue in Chesterfield opening later this year.

--Bleachers’ “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” tour with Claud, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, $39.50-$59.50

-- In This Moment and Black Veil Brides’ “In Between Tour” with Ded, Raven Black, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 20, $39.50-$49.50

-- Jelly Roll’s “Work in Progress Tour,” 8 p.m. Dec. 4, $29-$40

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at factorystl.com.

