Blue October heading to the Pageant for a fall show
Blue October heading to the Pageant for a fall show

Blue October

 Photo by Abell Longoria

Blue October’s “This is What I Live For Tour” comes to the Pageant at 8 p.m. Sept. 25.

Tickets are $35-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.

Get more information at thepagant.com.

105.7 is welcoming the show.

