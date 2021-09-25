Blue October's concert at the Pageant is postponed due to COVID-19

Update: Tonight’s (Sept. 25) Blue October concert at the Pageant has been postponed. Here’s the message from the band:

“We are so disappointed to announce that as hard as we've tried to tour in a bubble, two of our brothers have tested positive for Covid-19. We are sadly forced to cancel tonight's show in Grand Rapids, tomorrow in St Louis and next week in Louisville and Indianapolis. We are optimistic that our brothers will have negative tests soon and we can resume our tour in Pittsburgh, PA one week from today.

This only reinforces our decision to continue do all we can to provide the safest, most relaxed and joyous experience for the amazing people who support our musical gatherings. These moments are precious and mean everything in the world to us and thankfully to many of you. We’ll see you soon.”

The band is on its “That’s What I Live For Tour.”

Original post: Blue October’s “This is What I Live For Tour” comes to the Pageant at 8 p.m. Sept. 25.