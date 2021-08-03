 Skip to main content
Blue Strawberry adopting new policy requiring vaccinations for entry
0 comments

Blue Strawberry adopting new policy requiring vaccinations for entry

Denise Thimes at Blue Strawberry

Denise Thimes performs at Blue Strawberry in St. Louis on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Intimate concert venue Blue Strawberry will start requiring vaccinations for patrons, staff and artists.

The club will announce the new policy today and it goes into effect Sept. 1.

The policy will work in two phases. Beginning Sept. 1, all patrons, artists, and staff will be required to show proof of initiation of COVID-19 vaccination. Initiation of the vaccine refers to getting your first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna shots, or one shot from Johnson and Johnson. 

Beginning Oct. 1, proof of full vaccination is required.

Proof of vaccination can be in the form of the original vaccination card, photocopy, or photo on your phone.

In a statement, the club said: “We at Blue Strawberry want to do what we can to protect ourselves and one other at this pivotal time. We want to continue to provide a space where people can gather to celebrate wonderful music, great food, refreshing beverages, and each other's company -- as free as possible from worry about infection.”

Blue Strawberry will honor requests for refunds of already purchased tickets made as a result of this new vaccination requirement. Requests must be made at least a week before the show, and prior to September 1.

Get more information at bluestrawberrystl.com.

Last week, nightclubs Rehab and Just John opted a similar policy effective immediately as did the Crack Fox as proof of vaccination is catching on at indoor venues and restaurants.

