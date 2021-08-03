Blue Strawberry adopting new policy requiring vaccinations for entry

Intimate concert venue Blue Strawberry will start requiring vaccinations for patrons, staff and artists.

The club will announce the new policy today and it goes into effect Sept. 1.

The policy will work in two phases. Beginning Sept. 1, all patrons, artists, and staff will be required to show proof of initiation of COVID-19 vaccination. Initiation of the vaccine refers to getting your first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna shots, or one shot from Johnson and Johnson.

Beginning Oct. 1, proof of full vaccination is required.

Proof of vaccination can be in the form of the original vaccination card, photocopy, or photo on your phone.

In a statement, the club said: “We at Blue Strawberry want to do what we can to protect ourselves and one other at this pivotal time. We want to continue to provide a space where people can gather to celebrate wonderful music, great food, refreshing beverages, and each other's company -- as free as possible from worry about infection.”