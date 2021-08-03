Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge will require proof of vaccination for entry

The intimate Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge will start requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for patrons, employees and artists.

The club will announce the new policy Aug. 3.

Beginning Sept. 1, all patrons, artists and employees will be required to show proof of initiation of COVID-19 vaccination. Initiation of the vaccine refers to getting a first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna shots, or one shot from Johnson & Johnson.

Beginning Oct. 1, proof of full vaccination is required.

Proof of vaccination can be in the form of the original vaccination card, photocopy, or photo on your phone.

In a statement, the club said: “We at Blue Strawberry want to do what we can to protect ourselves and one other at this pivotal time. We want to continue to provide a space where people can gather to celebrate wonderful music, great food, refreshing beverages, and each other's company — as free as possible from worry about infection.”

Blue Strawberry will honor requests for refunds of already purchased tickets made as a result of this new vaccination requirement. Requests must be made at least a week before the show and prior to Sept. 1.