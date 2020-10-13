Blues and soul singer Kim Massie has died; 'There will never be another'

Veteran singer Kim Massie, a favored name on St. Louis’ music scene and blues music community in particular the past two decades, died Monday according to multiple sources close to her.
She lived in Fairview Heights; her age is unclear, though she is believed to have been in her mid-60s.
Her cause of death wasn’t specified by family, but in February she suffered a heart attack on stage at BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups, and was also battling sepsis, among other ailments.
Throughout her career, Massie performed at many music festivals, benefits and tribute shows, from Twilight Tuesday to the Big Muddy Blues Festival to LouFest, where she performed during its first year in 2010.
She also opened for a number of national acts including Cyndi Lauper, Oliver Sain, Johnnie Taylor, Chuck Berry, Nelly and more. Her signature covers included hits by artists as varied as Etta James, Gretchen Wilson, Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin, Adele and Aretha Franklin.
Massie won a Grand Center Visionary Award in 2005.
The amount of joy you brought to so many people everytime you set foot on any stage throughout St. Louis, and especially on S. Broadway is insurmountable... you will be deeply missed Kim Massie 💜💛💚 https://t.co/Fu4cuC56Hb— Broadway Oyster Bar (@OysterBarSTL) October 13, 2020
Another St. Louis legend has passed on. RIP Kim Massie https://t.co/dMofvTqUs5— Lewis E. Reed (@PresReed) October 13, 2020
Jazz singer Denise Thimes said “I know her presence will be hugely missed on the St. Louis music scene. There will never be another Kim Massie.”
One of her most popular gigs was a twice-weekly residency at Beale on Broadway downtown with her band the Solid Senders. Massie's performance closed the venue in 2019; it was there where she celebrated her tenth anniversary as a performer in 2011.
Beale on Broadway's Bud Jostes once said of Massie: "She has performed to people from all over the world that come to visit this little club. On any given Tuesday or Thursday Kim will have had groups from four or five countries."
Her version of “If I Can’t Sell It I’ll Keep Sittin’ on It” was a constant showstopper wherever she performed.
Massie, who was born in St. Louis, moved with family to Lorain, Oh., near Cleveland early on where she was raised, but returned to St. Louis in 1999 to pursue music. She started out doing karaoke before taking it more seriously, diving into the scene at BB’s Jazz, Blues and Soups and the Hard Shell Cafe.
Gus Thornton, who was Massie’s longtime bassist with the Solid Senders until last year, met her around that time. He says “working with Kim was amongst the best gigs I ever had. We had a lot of really nice gigs, a nice living doing what we were doing, and it was one of my best times as a musician.”
Thornton played with Massie for nineteen years, longer than any other player in her band. He also also worked with Albert King and Chuck Berry and currently playing with Marquise Knox and Carolyn Mason.
“I’ve worked with some really good singers and she’s tops. I can’t say anybody was better than her. She was just a natural. I don’t know that she had a whole lot of experience before I started working with her. A lot of it was just natural.”
Thimes met her early on as well in the early 2000s, and had a role in Massie often being compared to Etta James. Thimes introduced Massie to James’ music.
“I was giving her the skinny on things. I said ‘do you know who you are?’ She said ‘Who?’ ‘You’re Etta James.’ She said ‘Who is Etta James?’ Thimes led Massie to a classic poster Thimes had on her wall of James. “Kim looked at me and looked at that picture and said ‘I am Etta James.’ Girlfriend got that blonde hair and the rest is history.”
Thimes says there were occasions when people tried to pit them against each other and dueling divas but they’d never fall for it.
“I let her know ‘Girlfriend, you’re bad at what you do and they tell me I’m bad at what I do. I’m not for that mess,” says Thimes. “The love we had for each other, I don’t care where I’m performing, I’m going to call her on stage, and she’s going to call me up on stage. We supported each other and had a healthy and mature music relationship."
The pair performed “When Jazz Meets Blues” concerts for several years for Redevelopment Opportunities for Women.
"I think jazz is gonna tear blues up, what you got to say about that, blues?" Thimes joked in advance of a 2004 ROW show at the Pageant, to which Massie replied "Blues is gonna chew it up."
Massie released her first album of mostly original music in 2012 titled “Inspired.” Previously, she’d released live albums of standards, such as her “Kim Massie Sings Aretha" and "Diva's Survival Guide," the latter recorded live from Beale on Broadway.
"For years, I've been doing everybody else's music," she told the Post-Dispatch. "I'm doing Aretha, I'm doing Whitney, I'm doing Luther, all that stuff. "(But) this is me. It's not Kim singing Aretha. It's Kim being Kim."
She found “Inspired” validating. "I've had a number of inquiries about (why) I'm not doing my own material. Now I have something. It puts me on the map. I feel really good about that."
Her son Adam Massie served as her manager for about a decade beginning in 2008, a position he fell into after seeing her previous management wasn’t working for her. One wouldn’t see Massie at a performance without seeing her son handling her business, from contracts to equipment set up to transportation.
“Kim Massie came at a price, and I made sure she made her money. The thing about Mom that was so amazing, I would say something wasn’t a good move but she would want to do it anyway and said God would bless her,” he says. “It wasn’t a lot of work for me to do the contracts. Kim sold herself.”
He calls her his best friend, adding “we were literally road dogs. I took her everywhere. I was her right hand man. I get the satisfaction of a lot of great memories.”
In 2016, Massie was featuring on the season premiere episode of the TNT show “Good Behavior,” which he negotiated. She performed a cover of the song “I Finally Forgot Your Name” on the show. Adam Massie said his mother had aspirations that involved breaking through in the music industry, but found it frustrating being told she wasn’t what they were looking for.
Massie also tried her hand at theater, performing in the St. Louis Black Rep’s production of “Ain’t Nothing But the Blues” in 2003. It was her performance there that led her to pursue blues more deeply.
“I’m proud to have the title Kim Massie, blues singer,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “Before, I used to cringe. Now I know I’m part of something that’s important and will be here when I’m gone. This is a scene that comes together and supports each other. It’s so authentic and feels more real in St. Louis than it does anywhere else.”
Rest in Peace to St. Louis' renowned blues and soul singer, Kim Massie 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/ExWwBuSuRE— Explore St. Louis (@explorestlouis) October 13, 2020
St. Louis lost a mighty voice. RIP, Kim Massie. pic.twitter.com/3VcnK3D7FQ— STL-Style (@STLstyle) October 13, 2020
Anyone who’s spent time with me at The Muny knows how much Kim Massie meant to me. RIP you glorious talent and beautiful soul. Thanks for the late nights full of that particular ecstasy only found in small spaces, immersed in great, loud, live music. St. Louis won’t be the same. pic.twitter.com/IcXPPLS956— Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) October 13, 2020
Rest in peace to another legend, Kim Massie... 😔https://t.co/9UgPYB46kR pic.twitter.com/OL6aeeAnQL— Blueberry Hill (@BlueberryHillMO) October 13, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Waking up to this news hurts. Rest well Queen Kim Massie. St. Louis Blues😔
I delivered Kim Massie's prize to her home just b4 she went to the hospital. RIP MY FRIEND. https://t.co/vrQfAYnJwj— BEN BROADNAX SR. (@NAXQUE) October 13, 2020
Let me just end with this: My life is richer because I saw Kim Massie perform.— Alexander G. Muntges (@AlMuntges) October 13, 2020
Rest In Peace, Ms. Massie.
We have lost our goddess. #RIP Kim Massie. I loved you so damn much. #NoWords #stlblues pic.twitter.com/bbKssksPcQ— Mike Pence Fly (@chrisfeix) October 13, 2020
The most exciting performer in the LOU. A wonderful voice and outstanding performer, Kim Massie made people happy. I can hear her now singing..."I got to go, I got to go, I got to go- HEY!" RIP Kim. You were one in a million-thank you! pic.twitter.com/IW4p4UgEq4— Lori L (@nrglight) October 13, 2020
Rest In Power to the STL’s own soul diva Kim Massie an amazing talent and a true legend. #ripkimmassie https://t.co/6haophan0k— lyfestile7 (@lyfestile7) October 13, 2020
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!