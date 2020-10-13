Blues and soul singer Kim Massie has died; 'There will never be another'

Beale on Broadway's Bud Jostes once said of Massie: "She has performed to people from all over the world that come to visit this little club. On any given Tuesday or Thursday Kim will have had groups from four or five countries."

Her version of “If I Can’t Sell It I’ll Keep Sittin’ on It” was a constant showstopper wherever she performed.

Massie, who was born in St. Louis, moved with family to Lorain, Oh., near Cleveland early on where she was raised, but returned to St. Louis in 1999 to pursue music. She started out doing karaoke before taking it more seriously, diving into the scene at BB’s Jazz, Blues and Soups and the Hard Shell Cafe.

Gus Thornton, who was Massie’s longtime bassist with the Solid Senders until last year, met her around that time. He says “working with Kim was amongst the best gigs I ever had. We had a lot of really nice gigs, a nice living doing what we were doing, and it was one of my best times as a musician.”

Thornton played with Massie for nineteen years, longer than any other player in her band. He also also worked with Albert King and Chuck Berry and currently playing with Marquise Knox and Carolyn Mason.