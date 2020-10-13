Blues and soul singer Kim Massie has died

Veteran singer Kim Massie, one of the favorite names on St. Louis’ music scene and blues community in particular the past two decades, died Monday according to multiple sources close to her.

She lived in Fairview Heights and her age is unclear. though she is believed to have been in her mid '60s.

Her cause of death wasn’t specified by family, but in February she suffered a heart attack on stage on BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups, and was also battling sepsis, among other ailments.

Throughout her career, Massie headlined many music festivals, benefits, tribute shows, and opened for a number of performers including Cyndi Lauper, Oliver Sain, Johnnie Taylor, Chuck Berry, Nelly and more.

One of her most popular gigs was twice-weekly residency at Beale on Broadway downtown with her band the Solid Senders. Massie's performance closed the venue in 2019.

In 2016, Massie was featuring on the season premiere episode of the TNT show “Good Behavior,” where she performed a cover of the song “I Finally Forgot Your Name.”