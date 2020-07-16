Blues at the Arch concert series will go virtual for 2020

Blues at the Arch’s fifth year will see the annual concert series move online. Performances will be Fridays in August at 6 p.m., and can be streamed online at archpark.org and at gatewayarchpark’s Facebook page.

The lineup is: Uvee Hayes on Aug. 7, Little Dylan on Aug. 14, Kingdom Brothers on Aug. 21 and Carolyn Mason on Aug. 28.

Blues at the Arch is produced by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation with the National Blues Museum and National Park Service, and presented by Emerson.

Get more information at archpark.org/bluesatthearch.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.