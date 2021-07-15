 Skip to main content
Blues legend Bobby Rush will bring intimate show to Blue Strawberry
Blues legend Bobby Rush will bring intimate show to Blue Strawberry

Bobby Rush

Bobby Rush

 Photo by Bill Steber

Grammy-winning blues music legend Bobby Rush will perform at Blue Strawberry with an intimate show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. 

Tickets are $35-$55, available on the venue website and by calling 314-256-1745.

Get more information at bluestrawberrystl.com.

