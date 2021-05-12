 Skip to main content
Blues Traveler with JJ Grey and Mofro heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater
moe. and Blues Traveler with G. Love in Concert - Atlanta

John Popper of Blues Traveler performs on stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Blues Traveler/JJ Grey and Mofro and Eli Young Band are coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater in separate shows.

-- Blues Traveler and JJ Grey and Mofro, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, $30-$60, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eventbrite.com, presented by the Old Rock House

-- Eli Young Band, 7 p.m. July 15, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

 

