Blues Traveler with JJ Grey and Mofro heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater

Blues Traveler/JJ Grey and Mofro and Eli Young Band are coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater in separate shows.
-- Blues Traveler and JJ Grey and Mofro, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, $30-$60, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eventbrite.com, presented by the Old Rock House
-- Eli Young Band, 7 p.m. July 15, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
