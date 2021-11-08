Bobby Rush returning to St. Louis with a show at the Ambassador

Blues legend Bobby Rush with Ms. Robbie Montgomery are at the Ambassador with a concert on Nov. 26. Ladyre is hosting.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30-$50. Get tickets at eventbrite.com. Call 562-726-4368 for more information.
