 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bobby Rush returning to St. Louis with a show at the Ambassador
0 comments

Bobby Rush returning to St. Louis with a show at the Ambassador

{{featured_button_text}}
Bobby Rush

Bobby Rush

 Photo by Bill Steber

Blues legend Bobby Rush with Ms. Robbie Montgomery are at the Ambassador with a concert on Nov. 26. Ladyre is hosting.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$50. Get tickets at eventbrite.com. Call 562-726-4368 for more information.

Rush recently performed at Blue Strawberry.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kit Harington had 'pleasurable experience' playing small role in Eternals

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News