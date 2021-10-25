 Skip to main content
Bon Iver coming to St. Louis Music Park
Bon Iver coming to St. Louis Music Park

Bon Iver

Bon Iver

 Photo by Graham Tolbert

Bon Iver comes to St. Louis Music Park with a concert on June 17, 2022. Bonny Light Horseman is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$100 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park recently closed out its first season with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

Bon Iver will release "Bon Iver, Bon Iver" (10th Anniversary Edition) on March 25.

