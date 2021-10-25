Bon Iver coming to St. Louis Music Park

Bon Iver comes to St. Louis Music Park with a concert on June 17, 2022. Bonny Light Horseman is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$100 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
St. Louis Music Park recently closed out its first season with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Bon Iver will release "Bon Iver, Bon Iver" (10th Anniversary Edition) on March 25.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
