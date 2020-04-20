Bon Jovi cancels 2020 tour including St. Louis date so fans can get refunds to pay bills

Update: Bon Jovi has canceled its "Bon Jovi 2020 Tour" in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The band released this statement:
"Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”
April 20, 2020
Original post: Bon Jovi’s got a date at Enterprise Center -- the band will perform on July 23 at the venue for the "Bon Jovi 2020 Tour." Bryan Adams will open the show.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $34.50-$234.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at livenation.com and at the box office.
The tour begins June 10 in Tacoma, Wash.
The tour will be accompanied by a new album to be released later this year. Every fan who buys a ticket will also receive a CD copy of the new album "Bon Jovi 2020."
