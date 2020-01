Bon Jovi’s got a date at Enterprise Center -- the band will perform on July 23 at the venue for the "Bon Jovi 2020 Tour." Bryan Adams will open the show.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $34.50-$234.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at livenation.com and at the box office.

The tour begins June 10 in Tacoma, Wash.

The tour will be accompanied by a new album to be released later this year. Every fan who buys a ticket will also receive a CD copy of the new album "Bon Jovi 2020."

