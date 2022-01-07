 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bon Jovi returning to Enterprise Center: 'Nothing can replace the energy of a live show'
Bon Jovi at Scottrade Center

Bon Jovi performs at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Bon Jovi returns to Enterprise Center with a show at 8 p.m. April 21 for the “Bon Jovi 2022 Tour.”

Tickets are $16.50-$196.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour begins April 1 in Omaha, NE.

In a statement, Jon Bon Jovi said: “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band.”

Bon Jovi originally had a 2020 tour with an Enterprise Center date that was canceled because of the pandemic.

Enterprise Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.

