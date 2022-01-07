Bon Jovi returning to Enterprise Center: 'Nothing can replace the energy of a live show'

Bon Jovi returns to Enterprise Center with a show at 8 p.m. April 21 for the “Bon Jovi 2022 Tour.”

Tickets are $16.50-$196.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour begins April 1 in Omaha, NE.

In a statement, Jon Bon Jovi said: “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band.”

Bon Jovi originally had a 2020 tour with an Enterprise Center date that was canceled because of the pandemic.

Enterprise Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.

