Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Eve 6 coming to Pop's in separate shows

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Eve 6 are coming to Pop’s in separate shows.
• Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 8 p.m. March 27, $30-$75.
• Eve 8’s “Horrorscope 20th Anniversary Tour,” May 8, $25-$199.
Tickets are at ticketweb.com.
Get more information at poprocks.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
