Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Eve 6 coming to Pop's in separate shows
Bones Thugs-n-Harmony in Concert - Atlanta

Bones Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Eve 6 are coming to Pop’s in separate shows.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 8 p.m. March 27, $30-$75.

Eve 8’s “Horrorscope 20th Anniversary Tour,” May 8, $25-$199.

Tickets are at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at poprocks.com.

 

