Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Juvenile, Murphy Lee coming to Blackmon's Plaza
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in Concert - Atlanta

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

 Associated Press

The “Legends Never Die” concert with Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony, Juvenile and Murphy Lee are at Blackmon’s Plaza in East St. Louis at 9 p.m. Nov. 27.

Shad Da Boss is hosting.

Tickets are $45 with VIP available at eventbrite.com.

Smooth Entertainment is presenting the show.

