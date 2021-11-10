Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Juvenile, Murphy Lee coming to Blackmon's Plaza

The “Legends Never Die” concert with Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony, Juvenile and Murphy Lee are at Blackmon’s Plaza in East St. Louis at 9 p.m. Nov. 27.
Shad Da Boss is hosting.
Tickets are $45 with VIP available at eventbrite.com.
Smooth Entertainment is presenting the show.
