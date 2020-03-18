You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bonnaroo moves to September; Nelly's 'Country Grammar' celebration is among festival highlights
0 comments

Bonnaroo moves to September; Nelly's 'Country Grammar' celebration is among festival highlights

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Nelly at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Update: Bonnaroo is postponed until Sept. 24-27.

View this post on Instagram

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community. All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates. Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts. Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall. - ❤️Bonnaroo

A post shared by bonnaroo (@bonnaroo) on

Original post: Nelly will perform his 2000 album “Country Grammar” at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival taking place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tenn. His “Country Grammar” set is June 13, the date Lizzo headlines the festival.

That date at Bonnaroo also includes Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions and more.

“Country Grammar” is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer.

Bonnaroo lineup

Bonnaroo lineup

Other names at Bonnaroo this year are Tool, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Lana Del Ray, Vampire Weekend, Young Thug, Leon Bridges and much more including a Grand Ole Opry day with Andy Frasco and Larkin Poe, and the Regrettes.

This is the 19th year for the festival.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports