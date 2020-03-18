Bonnaroo moves to September; Nelly's 'Country Grammar' celebration is among festival highlights

Update: Bonnaroo is postponed until Sept. 24-27.

Original post: Nelly will perform his 2000 album “Country Grammar” at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival taking place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tenn. His “Country Grammar” set is June 13, the date Lizzo headlines the festival.

That date at Bonnaroo also includes Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions and more.

“Country Grammar” is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer.

Other names at Bonnaroo this year are Tool, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Lana Del Ray, Vampire Weekend, Young Thug, Leon Bridges and much more including a Grand Ole Opry day with Andy Frasco and Larkin Poe, and the Regrettes.

This is the 19th year for the festival.

