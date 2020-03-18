Bonnaroo moves to September; Nelly's 'Country Grammar' celebration is among festival highlights

Update: Bonnaroo is postponed until Sept. 24-27.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community. All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates. Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts. Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall. - ❤️Bonnaroo
Original post: Nelly will perform his 2000 album “Country Grammar” at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival taking place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tenn. His “Country Grammar” set is June 13, the date Lizzo headlines the festival.
That date at Bonnaroo also includes Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions and more.
“Country Grammar” is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer.
Other names at Bonnaroo this year are Tool, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Lana Del Ray, Vampire Weekend, Young Thug, Leon Bridges and much more including a Grand Ole Opry day with Andy Frasco and Larkin Poe, and the Regrettes.
This is the 19th year for the festival.
Let's see what's trending today...Country Grammar? Nelly? Oh I gotta practice, hollup.. pic.twitter.com/NW3Y9sBkTW— 🔦OG Bobby Light🔦 (@tvkenotes) January 7, 2020
Nelly about to have us all shaking tail feathers like it’s 2000 with that Country Grammar set at Bonnaroo this year pic.twitter.com/cQuMxmmS3a— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) January 7, 2020
Me and the rest of my generation preparing to catch Nelly perform Country Grammar(the album) at Bonnaroo pic.twitter.com/VCDII3T6Om— Alan (@add_alan) January 7, 2020
Nelly is going to be performing Country Grammar at Bonnaroo?! Woooow. May have to go. pic.twitter.com/Gzsulq2M9F— Chris Milano (@WVLTMilano) January 7, 2020
Nobody:— Billy Smith (@bsmeazy) January 7, 2020
Me in the back at Nelly's Country Grammar set:
"I'm a sucka for cornrows and manicured toes..." pic.twitter.com/3KXbWhzCjE
Nelly at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
