Bonnie Raitt coming to the Fox Theatre with Mavis Staples

Bonnie Raitt

 Courtesy of the artist

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That…” tour comes to the Fox Theatre with a show on Aug. 5. Mavis Staples is the show’s special guest.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $43.50-$126 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at metrotix.com. COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

Raitt’s upcoming album is “Just Like That...”

In a statement, Raitt said: “To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express. Mavis and her band are at the top of their game and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer.”

 

