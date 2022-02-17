Bonnie Raitt coming to the Fox Theatre with Mavis Staples

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That…” tour comes to the Fox Theatre with a show on Aug. 5. Mavis Staples is the show’s special guest.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $43.50-$126 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at metrotix.com. COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.
Raitt’s upcoming album is “Just Like That...”
In a statement, Raitt said: “To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express. Mavis and her band are at the top of their game and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
