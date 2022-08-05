 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bonnie Raitt's concert with Mavis Staples at the Fox Theatre is sold out

  • 0

Update: Bonnie Raitt’s concert tonight (Aug. 5) at the Fox Theatre is sold out. Mavis Staples is also on the bill. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a stop on Raitt’s “Just Like That..." tour.

“To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express. Mavis and her band are at the top of their game and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer," said Raitt.

Click here for more information.

Original post: Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That…” tour comes to the Fox Theatre with a show on Aug. 5. Mavis Staples is the show’s special guest.

People are also reading…

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $43.50-$126 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at metrotix.com

Raitt’s upcoming album is “Just Like That...”

In a statement, Raitt said: “To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express. Mavis and her band are at the top of their game and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer.”

0 Comments

Tags

The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Man sentenced over shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News