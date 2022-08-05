Bonnie Raitt's concert with Mavis Staples at the Fox Theatre is sold out

Update: Bonnie Raitt’s concert tonight (Aug. 5) at the Fox Theatre is sold out. Mavis Staples is also on the bill. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a stop on Raitt’s “Just Like That..." tour.

“To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express. Mavis and her band are at the top of their game and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer," said Raitt.

Original post: Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That…” tour comes to the Fox Theatre with a show on Aug. 5. Mavis Staples is the show’s special guest.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $43.50-$126 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at metrotix.com.

Raitt’s upcoming album is “Just Like That...”