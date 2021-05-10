 Skip to main content
Boots & Bourbon Series at the Pageant includes Justin Moore, Michael Ray, Scotty McCreery
Boots & Bourbon Series at the Pageant includes Justin Moore, Michael Ray, Scotty McCreery

Michael Ray

Michael Ray

 Photo by Sean Hagwell

Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, and Michael Ray are some of the artists on board for 92.3 WIL’s Boots & Bourbon Series at the Pageant.

Here’s the rundown:

-- Justin Moore, Heath Sanders, June 24

-- Granger Smith, opening act to be announced, July 2

-- Scotty McCreery, Tenille Arts, July 9

-- Parker McCollum, Andrew Jannakos, July 22

-- Michael Ray, Ingrid Andress, Aug. 25

Show times are at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$35 per show and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

