Boots & Bourbon Series at the Pageant includes Justin Moore, Michael Ray, Scotty McCreery

Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, and Michael Ray are some of the artists on board for 92.3 WIL’s Boots & Bourbon Series at the Pageant.
Here’s the rundown:
-- Justin Moore, Heath Sanders, June 24
-- Granger Smith, opening act to be announced, July 2
-
-- Scotty McCreery, Tenille Arts, July 9
-- Parker McCollum, Andrew Jannakos, July 22
-- Michael Ray, Ingrid Andress, Aug. 25
Show times are at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30-$35 per show and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
