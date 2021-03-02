Bottle Rockets singer Brian Henneman retires from veteran St. Louis band

Brian Henneman, front man and guitarist of prolific St. Louis-based band Bottle Rockets, is retiring from the long-running, alt-country, roots-rock band.
Hennemann and Bottle Rockets released statements Tuesday afternoon on social media and on the band’s website.
It’s with a sad heart that we announce this uneasy news: Brian has decided to retire from the Bottle Rockets.— Bottle Rockets (@bottlerockets) March 2, 2021
“Well friends, it’s time. Time to say so long.' I’m givin’ it up. Packin’ it in. Retiring. I’m done,” Hennemann said at the top of his statement.
“Been thinkin’ about it this entire time off. I’m more certain of it than anything I’ve ever been certain of before. I’m turning 60 this year. Including my time with Uncle Tupelo, I have been doing this recording/touring thing for 30 years. I don’t consider myself too old to do it anymore, but I do consider myself too old to want to.”
Henneman, generous in his words with his farewell statement, continued: “Every musician has their own shelf life for doing what they do. Some go on into their 80’s, some quit in their 20’s and never look back. Ol’ Number 60, that’s me. 60 o’clock, that’s quittin’ time for this guy. Kickin’ off my travelin’ shoes and slippin’ on my house shoes. Home is where my passion lies these days. That excites me now the way the band used to.”
His departure leaves the future of the bandmates Keith Voegele (bass, vocals), John Horton (guitar) and Mark Ortmann (drums) uncertain, though it’s most likely not over for them.
“Mark, John, and Keith all understand where I’m at. That’s such a relief. But they’re damn good guys. The best. Those guys have been the greatest partners a man could ever have. Dedication. Devotion. Turnin’ all the night time into the day. No tellin’ what’s next for them, but knowin’ them like I do, I’d say the sky’s the limit,” Henneman said.
To his fans, he said “I want to sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart. You all supported us for so long. I will never forget that, or take it lightly. I am forever humbled and grateful. It’s been fun, but now it’s done. Surprise ending, yes. But the band had a surprise beginning too, so it seems that’s just how we roll. Maybe the band’s not done at all. Who knows? I just know I won’t be in it. ‘Cause I’m done.”
The band’s statement, in part, reads: “It’s with a sad heart that we announce this uneasy news: Brian has decided to retire from the Bottle Rockets. Although he’s in good health, he’s been feeling the passage of time and has lost interest in anything that distracts from or takes him away from home. Unfortunately, this means the Bottle Rockets can’t continue as we know it. This is a difficult and emotional outcome for the band, and we share the sense of loss over this ending, but it can also be framed as an opportunity for new directions.”
Bottle Rockets released its self-titled debut album in 1992. The band is also known for “South Broadway Athletic Club” (2015), “Zoysia” (2006), “Blue Sky” (2003), “Brand New Year” (1999), “24 Hours a Day” (1997), “The Brooklyn Side” (1994) and its self-titled debut in 1992, among other albums.
Bottle Rockets released its “Bit Logic” album in 2018. At the time of the album’s release, Henneman said it was a special release for the band in which for the first time the band made a concerted effort to change.
“We didn’t just do the album and say, ‘Let’s see where it ends up,’ We made a plan to get back to a more country-based sound. We changed the sound a little bit — the approach.”
The band performed at the Fox Theatre Nov. 14, 2019, opening for Wilco. Of that performance, reviewer Dan Durchholz wrote for the Post-Dispatch:
“The Bottle Rockets’ opening set was itself an overdue occurrence. It had been 22 years since the band last played at the Fox, opening a show for John Fogerty. The group offered songs from last year’s 'Bit Logic' album including 'Highway 70 Blues,' 'Lo-Fi,' and 'Stovall’s Grove,' the latter an ode to the Wildwood honky-tonk where Henneman regularly plays with his side band, Diesel Island.
Prior to Bottle Rockets, Henneman worked with Uncle Tupelo, the band Wilco's Jeff Tweedy fronted prior to Wilco, which made the Fox Theatre show even more special.