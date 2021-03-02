Bottle Rockets singer Brian Henneman retires from veteran St. Louis band

His departure leaves the future of the bandmates Keith Voegele (bass, vocals), John Horton (guitar) and Mark Ortmann (drums) uncertain, though it’s most likely not over for them.

“Mark, John, and Keith all understand where I’m at. That’s such a relief. But they’re damn good guys. The best. Those guys have been the greatest partners a man could ever have. Dedication. Devotion. Turnin’ all the night time into the day. No tellin’ what’s next for them, but knowin’ them like I do, I’d say the sky’s the limit,” Henneman said.

To his fans, he said “I want to sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart. You all supported us for so long. I will never forget that, or take it lightly. I am forever humbled and grateful. It’s been fun, but now it’s done. Surprise ending, yes. But the band had a surprise beginning too, so it seems that’s just how we roll. Maybe the band’s not done at all. Who knows? I just know I won’t be in it. ‘Cause I’m done.”