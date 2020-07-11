Brad Paisley assures 'we're never going to forget this' at drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Awkward but well-intentioned, major-scale concerts returned to St. Louis on Friday night with a show by country superstar Brad Paisley, part of the Live From the Drive-In series on Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot.
While it's not the area's first drive-in concert series — that would be Drive-In STL’s shows at POWERplex in Hazelwood — Live From the Drive-In is the most ambitious. The headliners perform on a stage without opening acts while spectators watch from their cars or from the adjacent parking space.
The series is concert producer Live Nation’s effort to revive live music during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which essentially wiped out Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s regular 2020 season.
El Monstero performs Saturday night, followed by Nelly on Sunday, celebrating 20 years of “Country Grammar.”
The series also takes place this weekend, with different acts, in Indianapolis and Nashville, Tennessee; Paisley plays all three cities.
Thank you St Louis for this incredible night. It’s not lost on us how big a blessing it is to play music in these times. You were amazing. pic.twitter.com/pFLDmXAZRB— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 11, 2020
Paisley wasted no time addressing the unusual circumstances.
“Anybody know where I parked my car? I can’t find my car,” he quipped, the first of many such comments, before starting with “I Be Crushing.”
“Welcome to the summer of 2020. We’re never going to forget this, are we?" he said. “In spite of this damn virus, we’re going to have a good time.”
That part comes easily; he just has to crack open his songbook of hits and drop in some local references to please the crowd, which has grown accustomed to his near-annual visits.
“Ticks,” “The World,” “Perfect Storm,” “Water,” “Mud on the Tires,” “Today,” “Then” and “Last Time for Everything” were just some of the hits he doled out, along with “American Saturday Night” and “I’m Still a Guy.”
Carrie Underwood popped in — for what appeared to be a prerecorded FaceTime call — to sing with Paisley on “Remind Me.” During “Celebrity,” he took a moment to take a selfie. And at the onset of “She’s Everything,” he said he’d heard many babies were made in the parking lot after his shows, but this may be the first time babies were made during the show in the parking lot. For “This Is Country Music," he sang in front of video of Grand Ole Opry performances.
Paisley also countrified Don Henley’s “The Boys of Summer,” a win, and remembered his friends Charlie Daniels and Joe Diffie, who both died this year, during “When I Get Where I’m Going.” He closed with his new we’re-all-in-this-together anthem, “No I in Beer.”
The sold-out, 90-minute concert felt only slightly pared down, lacking the frills associated with big summer amphitheater shows. There’s probably only so many moving parts a parking lot concert can accommodate.
Paisley, in his first live show since March, came off especially earnest and thankful for fans who ventured out to see him. He joked that children who were attending their first concert would be “screwed up” thinking that this is what concerts are, and he added it was the first time he’d been flashed in concert by headlights.
Applause seemed off in this setting, so horn honking was a big deal.
Paisley said the show was one of the most important things he’d ever done, and he thanked fans for staying in their socially distanced spots.
Masks were required only when guests left their parking areas to visit the restroom. On arrival, vehicles' trunks were checked, and canines sniffed for prohibited items.
Strange times call for strange measures, but the concert gave fans the live experience they’d been missing.
What El Monstero • When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $125-$300 per car (four-passenger limit) • More info livenation.com/drivein
What Nelly • When 7:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre lot, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $125-$300 per car (four-passenger limit) • More info livenation.com/drivein
Seeing @BradPaisley tonight made me cry. I saw Brad signing, while thousands of people gathered, singing along, in their own spots. A perfectly social distanced event brought all of us happiness. I am beyond thankful. We were brought together, yet we were so far away. pic.twitter.com/jG9pEfRkPq— Kristen Carver (@KCarver550) July 11, 2020
@BradPaisley yesss thank you!!!! pic.twitter.com/IcEXv6Ixgm— travis (@Kingchicken007) July 11, 2020
Nothing better than a Brad Paisley concert at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheater (parking lot) 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fV2VwnLXAl— brittany (@mogirlprobs) July 11, 2020
View this post on Instagram
This is one way to hear LIVE music and social distance! #thankGodforpickuptrucks #bradpaisley
I’m so excited for @BradPaisley tonight. Proud of you STL. Masks on. Social distances. Party on Wayne! pic.twitter.com/UAL70Et228— Pam Saxton (@PamSaxton) July 11, 2020
I am so glad you can still entertain your fans with the world conditions! Thank you, Brad!— william L. Skonsky (@williamLSkonsk4) July 11, 2020
