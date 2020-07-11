Brad Paisley assures 'we're never going to forget this' at drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

“Welcome to the summer of 2020. We’re never going to forget this, are we?" he said. “In spite of this damn virus, we’re going to have a good time.”

That part comes easily; he just has to crack open his songbook of hits and drop in some local references to please the crowd, which has grown accustomed to his near-annual visits.

“Ticks,” “The World,” “Perfect Storm,” “Water,” “Mud on the Tires,” “Today,” “Then” and “Last Time for Everything” were just some of the hits he doled out, along with “American Saturday Night” and “I’m Still a Guy.”

Carrie Underwood popped in — for what appeared to be a prerecorded FaceTime call — to sing with Paisley on “Remind Me.” During “Celebrity,” he took a moment to take a selfie. And at the onset of “She’s Everything,” he said he’d heard many babies were made in the parking lot after his shows, but this may be the first time babies were made during the show in the parking lot. For “This Is Country Music," he sang in front of video of Grand Ole Opry performances.