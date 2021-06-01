 Skip to main content
Brad Paisley coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Jimmie Allen
Brad Paisley coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Jimmie Allen

Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot

Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series. 

 Photo by Andre Jones Photography

Brad Paisley is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert on July 30. Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. June 4 at livenation.com. There is a first-week special on tickets -- get four lawn or selected reserved tickets for $79, through June 11.

In 2020, Paisley performed a parking lot concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre during a weekend series that also included Nelly and El Monstero.

