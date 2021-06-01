Brad Paisley coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Jimmie Allen

Brad Paisley is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert on July 30. Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe are also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. June 4 at livenation.com. There is a first-week special on tickets -- get four lawn or selected reserved tickets for $79, through June 11.
In 2020, Paisley performed a parking lot concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre during a weekend series that also included Nelly and El Monstero.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
