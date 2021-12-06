Brad Paisley heading to Chaifetz Arena with Kevin Nealon

Country star Brad Paisley comes to Chaifetz Arena with a show on 7 p.m. April 23. Comedian Kevin Nealon is also on the bill.
Tickets are $49-$109 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com.
Proceeds will benefit Cardinal Glennon’s Children’s Hospital.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
Photos: Brad Paisley performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
