Brad Paisley heading to Chaifetz Arena with Kevin Nealon
Brad Paisley heading to Chaifetz Arena with Kevin Nealon

Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Brad Paisley performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, July 30, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Country star Brad Paisley comes to Chaifetz Arena with a show on 7 p.m. April 23. Comedian Kevin Nealon is also on the bill.

Tickets are $49-$109 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com.

Proceeds will benefit Cardinal Glennon’s Children’s Hospital.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

 

