Brandy Clark’s “Who You Thought I Was Tour” comes to Off Broadway with a show on March 28. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $28.75 at etix.com. Every ticket purchased online includes your choice of a CD or digital copy of Clark's new album, "Your Life Is A Record," to be released on March 6. You'll receive instructions via email on how to redeem your album after ticket purchase.