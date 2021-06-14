 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brett Eldredge tour coming to St. Louis Music Park
0 comments

Brett Eldredge tour coming to St. Louis Music Park

{{featured_button_text}}

Country star Brett Eldredge's "Good Day Tour” will perform at St. Louis Music Park on Sept. 23. Show time is a 7:30 p.m.

Morgan Evans is also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.75-$69.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off Sept. 16 in Cleveland.

In a statement, Eldredge said: “ ‘The Good Day’ tour will by far be the most appreciative and grateful experience of my career because I miss playing music so much. I miss the human connection, the fan to fan connection, the people out there singing their hearts out who travel from all over the place to come together as a group, and be there with each other to smile, laugh and sing. ‘The Good Day Tour’ is going to bring a lot of joy to people and one of those especially being me, because I cannot wait.”

“Sunday Drive” is Eldredge’s latest album.

St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but instead will open later this summer.

Click here for more information on St. Louis Music Park. 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports