Brett Eldredge tour coming to St. Louis Music Park

Country star Brett Eldredge's "Good Day Tour” will perform at St. Louis Music Park on Sept. 23. Show time is a 7:30 p.m.
Morgan Evans is also on the bill.
Tickets are $29.75-$69.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
The tour kicks off Sept. 16 in Cleveland.
In a statement, Eldredge said: “ ‘The Good Day’ tour will by far be the most appreciative and grateful experience of my career because I miss playing music so much. I miss the human connection, the fan to fan connection, the people out there singing their hearts out who travel from all over the place to come together as a group, and be there with each other to smile, laugh and sing. ‘The Good Day Tour’ is going to bring a lot of joy to people and one of those especially being me, because I cannot wait.”
“Sunday Drive” is Eldredge’s latest album.
St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but instead will open later this summer.