Brian Courtney Wilson

Brian Courtney Wilson arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Brian Courtney Wilson is at the Ready Room with a show on Sept. 14. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a stop on his "Just B(E) Tour."

Tickets are $25-$50 at eventbrite.com.

Get more information at thereadyroom.com.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents.

 

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

