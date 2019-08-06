The Brian McKnight 4 is at the Event Center at River City Casino on Nov. 13. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $42 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 16 at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
