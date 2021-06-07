Brian Regan heading to Stifel Theatre

Brian Regan is at Stifel Theatre with a show on April 29, 2022. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $36.50-$72 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
The tour begins June 25 in Orlando.
His special “On the Rocks” is now streaming on Netflix. He’s also in his third season of “Loudermilk” on Prime Video.
Stifel Theatre has been closed since 2020 but reopens this summer.
