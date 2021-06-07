 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brian Regan heading to Stifel Theatre
0 comments

Brian Regan heading to Stifel Theatre

{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Regan

Brian Regan

Brian Regan is at Stifel Theatre with a show on April 29, 2022. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $36.50-$72 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

The tour begins June 25 in Orlando.

His special “On the Rocks” is now streaming on Netflix. He’s also in his third season of “Loudermilk” on Prime Video.

Stifel Theatre has been closed since 2020 but reopens this summer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mass. AG: Sackler plan too little, too late

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports